LOGAN KLOPFENSTEIN
Roseburg senior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Wide receiver, linebacker.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Baseball, catching gophers, card games, wake surfing.
GPA: 4.0.
College Hopes: Oregon State University, University of Arizona for academics; considering playing a sport at a smaller school.
Favorite Athlete: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants catcher.
Performance: Scored three touchdowns in a 42-17 Class 6A first-round playoff win over Tigard, two coming on pass plays and the other a 13-yard run off of a fake field goal attempt. Roseburg's top receiver on the season with 29 catches for 430 yards and seven TDs.
Quotable: “(Having this team success in football) feels great, it's gratifying for sure. I'd say our hard work is paying off this season. We're hungry.
"We know what we're capable of (against Summit Friday in the second round). We just have to win all the small things and control what we can control."
