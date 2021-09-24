PALU RAYON-WILDER
North Douglas senior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Running back, outside linebacker.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Track & field, working on his car.
GPA: 3.66.
College Hopes: Plans to enlist in Air Force.
Performance: Turned in two huge performances in six-man football wins — rushed for 296 yards against Prospect/Butte Falls, scoring five rushing touchdowns and eight overall; and running for 274 yards and five TDs versus North Lake.
Quotable: “(Six-man) is fun, I feel like it’s fast-paced. I enjoy the thrill and the chase (of the sport). I play for my teammates and coaches, and am a leader by example. We’re a young team, but we’re doing pretty good. I favor offense more ... getting more than eight TDs (in a game), that’s my goal.”
