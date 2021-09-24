PALU RAYON-WILDER

North Douglas senior

Sport: Football.

Positions: Running back, outside linebacker.

Age: 17.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Track & field, working on his car.

GPA: 3.66.

College Hopes: Plans to enlist in Air Force.

Performance: Turned in two huge performances in six-man football wins — rushed for 296 yards against Prospect/Butte Falls, scoring five rushing touchdowns and eight overall; and running for 274 yards and five TDs versus North Lake.

Quotable: “(Six-man) is fun, I feel like it’s fast-paced. I enjoy the thrill and the chase (of the sport). I play for my teammates and coaches, and am a leader by example. We’re a young team, but we’re doing pretty good. I favor offense more ... getting more than eight TDs (in a game), that’s my goal.”

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.