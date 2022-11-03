Douglas County Male Prep Athlete of the Week: Seth Lamell, Camas Valley Tom Eggers News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Nov 3, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lamell MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SETH LAMELLCamas Valley juniorSport: Football.Positions: Running back, linebacker.Age: 17.Other Interests/Hobbies: Wrestling, track & field, hunting, fishing, building tables, hanging out with friends. College Hopes: Wants to attend a two-or four-year school and possibly play a sport.Favorite Athletes: Tyreek Hill, wide receiver for Miami Dolphins; Jordan Burroughs, U.S. Olympic wrestler and gold medalist.Performance: Rushed for a career-high 262 yards on 27 carries and scored four touchdowns and made nine tackles in a win over Crosspoint Christian.Quotable: “I didn't think I got close to that (rushing total). Everytime I got the ball I was so exhausted. The blocking was some of the best I've seen. There's no 'I' in this team."I think it's a pretty good matchup (with Perrydale Saturday in the playoffs), but it won't be easy. The key is knowing our assignments and putting 110% effort into it." Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Athlete Sport American Football Heavy Athletics Seth Lamell Camas Valley Gold Medalist Miami Dolphins Wrestler Jordan Burroughs Tackle Touchdown Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston CITY OF CANYONVILLE Most Popular Letter: Veterans are being lied to about Roseburg VA's lost services DINT arrest 39-year-old Sutherlin man for alleged involvement in fentanyl overdoses Richard Kremer Trying to revive the park in Green Death Notices for October 28, 2022 Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Chicago 2, Los Angeles 1 Chicago 2, Los Angeles 1 Philadelphia 29, Houston 17 Coastal Carolina 35, Appalachian State 28 NFL Glance
