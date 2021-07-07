BAKER CITY — Douglas County will be well represented in the 68th annual East-West Shrine All-Star Football game, scheduled for Aug. 7 at Baker High School's Bulldog Stadium.
The contest features the top graduated seniors in classes 4A-1A.
Camas Valley lineman Max Brown will play for the West team and Keri Ewing of C.V. is a coach for the West.
Selected to the East squad were running back/linebacker Josh Davis of Sutherlin, lineman Andrew Hill of South Umpqua and lineman/linebacker Quintin Medley of Glide. Josh Gary of Sutherlin is a coach for the East.
The other coaches for the West are Joe Panuke of Kennedy, Kye Johnson of Tillamook and Justin Guest of Scio.
The other coaches for the East are Vic Lease of Mazama, Jake Cochran of Coquille and Mike Baleztena of Pilot Rock.
