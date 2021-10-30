SUTHERLIN — The St. Mary’s Crusaders raced to a 35-0 halftime lead and beat Douglas 41-0 Friday night at Sutherlin High School, putting a wrap on a winless season for the Trojans.
Eli Haynes threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyson Delplanche as part of a 28-point second quarter for the Crusaders, who put the final touches on an 0-6 season for Douglas, which played an independent schedule this fall.
“Numbers were a big part of it,” said Douglas offensive coordinator Tyler Walker, who was filling in for head coach Nick Garcia who missed the game with an illness. “Our line is young, and going against bigger schools, that’s where they thrive.”
Douglas wrapped up the 2021 winter/spring football season by running off three consecutive victories.
Unfortunately, just two months later, 14 seniors graduated from the program, including 11 starters. This fall, the Trojans had just 18 players — including three seniors — and were forced to play an independent schedule.
“That was rough,” Walker said. “We told the kids during the offseason, every position was open.”
St. Mary’s dominated play in the first half, scoring four second-quarter touchdowns on its way to a 35-0 halftime lead. The second half was played with a running clock.
Douglas threatened to score in the third quarter when senior quarterback Blayke Kelly and senior receiver Joel Griffin combined on an 85-yard catch-and-run to get Douglas inside the Crusaders’ 10-yard line, but that play was wiped out by an offensive holding penalty.
The Trojans would struggle to get on St. Mary’s side of the 50-yard line the remainder of the game.
“I think we played the hardest we ever had tonight,” Griffin said.
“A lot of little mistakes on our end,” junior Branson Willis said. “Not filling gaps (on defense), not making the right reads. Just little things that were tearing us down.”
Douglas will lose only three seniors — Griffin, Kelly and lineman Caleb Jones — and is looking forward to a strong returning class of seniors as well as a robust group of eighth graders who will shift into the high school next fall.
“There’s nothing to lose, really,” Willis said of the 2022 season. “We can only get better from here. We’re good players. It’s just the little things that ruin us.
“I definitely think next year we have the guys to go win some games.”
St. Mary’s 7 28 0 6 — 41
Douglas 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
SM — Aldrich 3 run (Haynes kick)
Second Quarter
SM — Delplanche 19 pass from Haynes (Haynes run)
SM — Haynes 1 run (Haynes kick)
SM — Olson 15 run (Haynes kick)
SM — Delplanche 23 pass from Haynes (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
SM — Healy 4 run (no conversion attempt)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.