PHOENIX — The Douglas football team evened its season record with a 28-20 win over Phoenix on Friday night in a Class 3A Special District 3 game.
The Pirates (0-4, 0-4 SD3) took the lead with around six minutes left in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass, but Alex Metianu returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a score and Branson Willis ran in the two-point conversion to give the Trojans (2-2, 2-2) the lead for good.
Willis scored the final touchdown on a 1-yard run. Metianu earlier caught a 48-yard scoring pass from Kash Richardson and Richardson had a 20-yard TD run.
"It's ugly, but we'll take it," Douglas coach Nick Garcia said. "There were a lot of penalties on both sides and turnovers hurt us. There were missed opportunities for us on offense, but I thought our defensive line played one of its best games."
Douglas is scheduled to host Lakeview next Friday.
Douglas;0;8;0;20;—;28
Phoenix;0;8;0;14;—;20
Second Quarter
P — Ramirez 2 run (Everhart pass)
D — Willis 20 run (Willis run)
Fourth Quarter
P — Gordon 20 pass from Everhart (run failed)
D — Metianu 48 pass from Richardson (pass failed)
P — Selden 38 pass from Everhart (run failed)
D — Metianu 72 kickoff return (Willis run)
D — Willis 1 run (run failed)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
