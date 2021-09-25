SCIO — Douglas never could get its offense untracked in a 38-0 loss to Scio on Friday in a nonleague prep football game.
The Loggers (2-2) led 22-0 at halftime.
A 95-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown by Ethan Sumpter in the fourth quarter was nullified by a penalty and cost the Trojans (0-2) a chance of getting on the scoreboard.
"We had two fumbles inside the 20," Douglas interim head coach Nick Garcia said. "Our size got exposed tonight. They were a lot bigger and more physical."
Garcia added linebacker Branson Willis and free safety Joel Griffin had strong defensive games.
Douglas, playing an independent schedule this season, will travel to Sheridan next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.