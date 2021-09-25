SCIO — Douglas never could get its offense untracked in a 38-0 loss to Scio on Friday in a nonleague prep football game.

The Loggers (2-2) led 22-0 at halftime.

A 95-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown by Ethan Sumpter in the fourth quarter was nullified by a penalty and cost the Trojans (0-2) a chance of getting on the scoreboard.

"We had two fumbles inside the 20," Douglas interim head coach Nick Garcia said. "Our size got exposed tonight. They were a lot bigger and more physical."

Garcia added linebacker Branson Willis and free safety Joel Griffin had strong defensive games.

Douglas, playing an independent schedule this season, will travel to Sheridan next Friday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

