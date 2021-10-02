SHERIDAN — Branson Willis scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for Douglas in its 32-26 prep football loss to Sheridan on Friday.
Willis finished with 177 yards rushing on 31 carries. Blayke Kelly was 10 of 21 passing for 98 yards with one interception and had an 8-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the Trojans (0-3).
Ethan Sumpter caught three passes for 20 yards. Wesley McWhorter returned an interception 25 yards for a score in the second period. Douglas coach Nick Garcia said Willis and Sage Baker, both linebackers, had good defensive games.
The Spartans (2-2), trailing 12-0, scored a pair of TDs to take a 14-12 lead at halftime.
"We made some improvements today, but also shot ourselves in the foot with some mistakes," Garcia said. "We battled back hard (in the fourth quarter)."
Douglas, who's playing an independent schedule this season, is scheduled to meet Knappa on Oct. 9 at Stayton High School.
Douglas;6;6;0;14;—;26
Sheridan;0;14;6;12;—;32
First Quarter
D — Willis 1 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
D — McWhorter 25 interception return (pass failed)
S — Touchdown
S — Touchdown
Third Quarter
S — Touchdown
Fourth Quarter
S — Touchdown
D — Willis 1 run (Griffin pass from Kelly)
D — Kelly 8 run (pass failed)
S — Touchdown
