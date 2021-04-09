PHOENIX — The Douglas football team ended the truncated winter/spring season with a 40-0 shutout of winless Phoenix on Friday night.
The Trojans (3-2) finished with three straight victories under first-year head coach Robin Knebel.
Quarterback Seth Christian rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 140 yards and two TDs for Douglas. Leevi Brown rushed for 104 yards, including a 10-yard TD in the first quarter.
Jacob Fay caught a 26-yard scoring pass in the second period, Gio Boyle scored on an 11-yard run in the third and Landen Lane added a 16-yard TD catch in the fourth. The Trojans held a 463-79 edge in total offense.
Douglas;14;20;6;0;—;40
Phoenix;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
D — Christian 14 run (Christian run)
D — Brown 10 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
D — Christian 2 run (Christian pass)
D — Fay 26 pass from Christian (run failed)
D — Boyle 11 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
D — Lane 16 pass from Christian (pass failed)
