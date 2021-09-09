WINSTON — There are question marks all over personnel-wise as the Douglas Trojans tackle the 2021 fall season.
Douglas lost 14 seniors to graduation off last season’s winter/spring team that finished 3-2 overall, closing out with victories over Coquille, St. Mary’s and Phoenix.
The Trojans have all-league players to replace, including quarterback Seth Christian and running back Leevi Brown.
Second-year head coach Robin Knebel resigned on Aug. 25, citing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine and outdoor mask mandates as reasons for stepping down.
Nick Garcia, the Trojans’ defensive coordinator, was named the interim head coach.
“It’s not how I expected to get my first head coaching job, but I’m still looking forward to doing the same things we’d talked about when Robin took over the program,” said Garcia, who was an assistant at Sutherlin High and coached at Roseburg’s Fremont Middle School before joining the Douglas staff.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but I’m up for it. I hope the staff and kids can move forward, and we can make the best of it. My biggest concern is keeping the kids healthy. We want to get them fundamentally sound every day and put them in positions for success.”
All of the offensive starters from last season used up their eligibility. Junior linebackers Branson Willis and Sage Baker are the only players on defense returning who started games last season.
Douglas won’t be fielding a junior varsity team due to just 16 players on the roster.
“Our youth, lack of numbers and inexperience definitely showed at the (Sutherlin) jamboree,” Garcia said. “The kids we have are really good kids. The positivity factor has been pretty good, and we need to stick together and trust each other.”
Senior Blayke Kelly, a transfer from 5A Central of Independence, will take over at quarterback and also start at strong safety. Kelly was a running back at Central, but has adapted well to being a signal-caller and is providing leadership.
“He’s started to click with everyone,” Garcia said. “He can throw the ball, but what he has to learn is making the reads and that’ll come with a little more time. He’s only been playing quarterback for three weeks and is willing to learn.”
Sophomores Eli Knight and Kylar Middleton and juniors Preston Wierichs and Caleb Cathey are expected to fill spots on the line. Willis and freshman Kash Richardson, a transfer from Tillamook, are the top running backs.
Senior Joel Griffin, junior Tristan Marcellus and junior Kody Wierichs are among the wide receivers. Junior Ethan Sumpter will contribute at wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense and back up Kelly at quarterback. Sophomore Bryson Baird will help at running back, linebacker and safety.
“Baird is the fastest kid we have,” Garcia said.
Defensively, the Trojans will be led by linebackers Willis and Baker. Garcia expects Cathey to be a factor at noseguard and Griffin will start at free safety.
Cascade Christian and South Umpqua get the most votes as the top two teams in Special District 2 South.
The Trojans’ season opener at Pleasant Hill on Sept. 3 was canceled. Douglas picked up a nine-man game at 2A Glide, but that was canceled due to poor air quality in the Umpqua Valley.
Douglas will play an independent schedule this fall. The Trojans have tentative games with Reedsport, Scio and St. Mary’s on their slate and may add some others.
