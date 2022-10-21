MEDFORD — South Medford quarterback Deacon Edgar tossed four touchdowns and ran for another to help guide the Panthers past the Roseburg Indians in a Special District 1 football contest Friday at Spiegelberg Stadium.
The senior signal-caller was 13-for-16 through the air and tallied 248 passing yards as South Medford (6-2, 4-2 SD1) bounced back after suffering its first two losses of the season.
Edgar started the scoring on the opening possession for the Panthers with a six-play drive that finished with a 14-yard touchdown strike to Ty Henry on a fourth down play.
South Medford extended the lead only minutes later after intercepting Roseburg quarterback Brogan Rackley. The Panthers returned the pick to the RHS 12-yard line and three plays later Edgar plunged across the goal line on a QB sneak to put South ahead 12-0.
Roseburg (0-7, 0-6) had its best scoring chance of the night at the start of the second period.
The Tribe marched 59 yards to the South 6-yard line. On the opening play of the second quarter, Rackley threw a dart to Jayce Wilder in the end zone. The senior receiver positioned himself perfectly in front of the defender, but dropped the ball as he tried to hold off the defense.
Roseburg went right back to the same play on a fourth down attempt, but the pass was intercepted in the end zone.
Edgar added two touchdown passes to Andrew Walker to give South Medford a 25-0 lead at halftime.
Two interceptions in the first half proved to be a bright spot for the depleted Roseburg team. Wilder and junior Landon Hodges both picked off passes by Edgar.
Rackley made his first start behind center for Roseburg since Week 4. The junior was 7-for-15 passing with 74 yards and three interceptions. He also added 27 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Wilder had four catches for 42 yards and Cayden Eckel led Roseburg's rushing attack with 38 yards.
Roseburg will host Grants Pass next Friday for senior night and the regular season finale.
Roseburg;0;0;0;0;—;0
S. Medford;12;13;6;6;—;37
First Quarter
SM — Henry 14 pass from Edgar (kick failed)
SM — Edgar 1 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
SM — Walker 8 pass from Edgar (DuFour kick)
SM — Walker 13 pass from Edgar (kick failed)
Third Quarter
SM — Scheid 52 pass from Edgar (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
SM — Foss 3 run (kick failed)
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
