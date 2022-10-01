GLENDALE — The Elkton Elks, coming off back-to-back shutout victories, dropped out of the top 10 of the OSAAtoday Class 1A six-man coaches poll.
The Elks should return to the poll this coming week.
Elkton got two rushing touchdowns from Nathan Rausch and kept No. 7 Glendale out of the end zone for the final three quarters, beating the host Pirates 35-14 in a Special District 2 South contest Friday night.
"This was our biggest win of the year, for sure," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "Glendale's tough. They're no joke."
Anthony Alimenti threw a pair of touchdown passes for Elkton, including a 17-yard connection with Kaleb Geyer to give the Elks an early 7-0 lead. Glendale answered with first-quarter touchdown runs by Robert Martin and Juan Ramerez to put the Pirates ahead 14-7 after the first 12 minutes.
Sean Hazen tied the game for Elkton with a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter, and Rausch had TD runs of 3 yards in the third quarter and 6 yards in the fourth to push the Elks to a 28-14 advantage. Alimenti's 9-yard TD pass to Conner Anderson capped the scoring.
Rausch finished with 96 rushing yards and recovered a fumble, as did Geyer. Hazen finished with 43 rushing yards while scoring his first touchdown of the season, and Alimenti went 9-for-18 passing for 136 yards and also made an interception defensively.
Elkton (3-2, 3-1 SD2 South) hosts Riddle next Friday at 3 p.m. Glendale (3-2, 2-1 SD2 South) is scheduled to host North Lake Saturday.
Elkton;7;7;7;14;—;35
Glendale;14;0;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
E — Geyer 17 pass from Alimenti (Geyer pass from Alimenti)
G — R. Martin 10 run (R. Martin run)
G — Ramerez 40 run (Furia run)
Second Quarter
E — Hazen 5 run (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
Third Quarter
E — Rausch 3 run (Anderson pass from Alimenti)
Fourth Quarter
E— Rausch 6 run (Rausch pass from Alimenti)
E — Anderson 9 pass from Alimenti (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.