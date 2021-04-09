ELKTON — The Elkton Elks concluded their abbreviated winter/spring six-man football season with a 66-39 win over Eddyville Charter on Friday at Saladen Field.
Cooper Peters rushed for 222 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Elks (4-2). Jayce Clevenger completed 13 of 18 passes for 162 yards and four TDs and Nathan Rausch had five rushes for 74 yards and one TD. Ben Bowen caught seven passes for 124 yards and two TDs.
Freshmen Anthony Alimenti and Jamal Lawton each caught a scoring pass.
Defensively, Clevenger made 10 tackles and returned a fumble 47 yards for a TD. Bowen forced a fumble and made a fumble recovery.
"It was a lot of fun. The way we finished the season makes me happy," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "The team we had was a special group."
The Elks lose four seniors: Clevenger, Peters, Tayla Swearingen and Bowen.
Eddyville;7;13;12;7;—;39
Elkton;13;20;27;6;—;66
First Quarter
El — Bowen 15 pass from Clevenger (pass failed)
Ed — Guenther 40 pass from Kinion (Godwin run)
El — Bowen 18 pass from Clevenger (Peters run)
Second Quarter
El — Peters 1 run (Peters run)
Ed — Guenther 47 run (Godwin run)
El — Lawton 1 pass from Clevenger (pass failed)
El — Alimenti 1 pass from Clevenger (Peters pass from Clevenger)
Ed — Jensen 26 pass from Kinion (run failed)
Third Quarter
El — Peters 57 run (Rausch run)
Ed — Rockmore 47 pass from Kinion (run failed)
El — Rausch 22 run (Peters run)
El — Peters 62 run (Peters run)
El — Clevenger 47 fumble return (run failed)
Ed — Nephew 50 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
El — Peters 1 run (run failed)
Ed — Warfield 21 pass from Nephew (Jensen pass from Nephew)
