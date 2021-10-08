PROSPECT — Elkton continued its defensive prowess on Friday, shutting out Prospect/Butte Falls 25-0 in a Special District 3 six-man football game.
The Elks (4-2) have only allowed 15 points over their last three contests, all wins.
"It's nice to come away with a shutout. The defense is playing lights out," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "We were aggressive. That's the most physical game I've ever been a part of, they were a tough team."
Christian Halstead had two interceptions for Elkton, including a pick-six in the first quarter. Halstead also caught a 14-yard TD pass from Conner Anderson in the second period and he finished with five receptions for 47 yards.
Nathan Rausch contributed four sacks and a fumble recovery, and was the Elks' top rusher with 93 yards on 12 carries. He had a 44-yard score in the first quarter. Hunter Helmer had a 2-yard TD run in the fourth period.
Elkton is scheduled to host Gilchrist in its homecoming game at 3 p.m. next Saturday.
Elkton;12;7;0;6;—;25
Prospect/BF;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
E — Halstead 12 interception return (pass failed)
E — Rausch 44 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
E — Halstead 14 pass from Anderson (Halstead pass from Anderson)
Fourth Quarter
E — Helmer 2 run (pass failed)
