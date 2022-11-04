The 2022 high school football season didn’t get off to the best of starts for the Elkton Elks.
Elkton opened its season with a 14-7 loss to Powers, then got drilled 44-18 at Triangle Lake.
After that, the Elks have rattled off seven consecutive wins and earned a road trip to South Wasco County in Maupin for the first round of the Oregon School Activities Association six-man football playoffs Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
“We had a pretty tough go for the first two,” Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said Thursday. “We knew Powers was good, but we didn’t expect Triangle to be that good, but they are. That one was a little disheartening.”
In six-man football, many of the participating schools are riding the margin of being able to field a competitive team, and the Triangle Lake loss could have sunk Elkton’s season.
However, the 13 players on the roster stuck around and have since rattled off seven consecutive victories to reach the eight-team playoff bracket. The most impressive being a 35-14 Class 1A six-man Special District 2 South win over Glendale, which at the time was ranked No. 7 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll.
“That was a big test for us,” Lockhart said. “I don’t think many people expected us to do that.”
Since the two losses to open the season, the Elks (7-2) have allowed just 40 points during their seven-game winning streak, including three shutouts.
Part of the Elks’ catalyst proved to be accidental. Senior quarterback Conner Anderson was injured in the Triangle Lake loss and junior Anthony Alimenti took the reins of the offense. Since then, the offense has been humming, scoring no fewer than 35 points in the past seven games.
“By the time Conner was able to come back, Anthony had taken ownership of that role,” Lockhart said. “And honestly, putting Conner in as a receiver made us a better team.”
Anderson shifted into a hybrid receiver/end/tackle role. Every player is an eligible receiver in six-man, excluding the quarterback, and Anderson has flourished.
“That’s a tough role for a starting quarterback to be that guy,” Lockhart said. “That takes a lot of maturity. It’s a tough ask.
“He’s our fastest guy, a legitimate blocker and he can make ‘house calls.’”
Saturday, the Elks may feel like they’re looking into a mirror.
South Wasco County shared the Special District 1 title with Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler with identical 7-1 regular season records. Despite losing 43-20 to the three-school cooperative Sept. 23, the Redsides won their final five games and ultimately received a higher seed in the eight-team six-man playoff bracket.
“They’re very similar to us. Maybe just a smidge bigger,” Lockhart said. “They have a 6-foot-3 lefty quarterback, but they run all of the same formations and almost the same plays as us.”
South Wasco County is the No. 3 seed in the playoff, while Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler is No. 4. Elkton is seeded No. 6, on the same half of the bracket as No. 2 seed Triangle Lake.
