221009-spt-elktonriddlefb-02 (copy)

Elkton High School linebacker Nathan Rausch scoops up a forced fumble against Riddle during first half play at Saladen Field in Elkton on Oct. 7. Rausch and the Elks travel to Maupin to take on the South Wasco County Redsides in the first round of the Class 1A six-man state playoffs Saturday.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review File Photo

The 2022 high school football season didn’t get off to the best of starts for the Elkton Elks.

Donovan can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.