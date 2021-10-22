ELKTON — Jewell scored eight points in the final quarter to pull out a 27-19 victory over Elkton in a Class 1A six-man crossover game Friday afternoon at Saladen Field.
With the win, the Blue Jays (3-3 overall) earned a spot in the six-man playoffs, while ending Elkton's season.
Jewell quarterback Andrew Valdez ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard jaunt to break a 19-19 tie in the fourth quarter. The Blue Jays sealed the win with a safety on defense. Valdez also had touchdown runs of 53 and 55 yards.
Conner Anderson threw TD passes of 27 yards to Christian Halstead in the first quarter and 5 yards to Anthony Alimenti in the second period for the Elks (5-3).
Halstead finished with six catches for 106 yards.
"We're definitely looking forward to the future," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "We've got some good things going. You hate to go out this way, but we're trending in the right direction."
The Elks lose just two seniors: Paul Yearous and Hunter Helmer.
Jewell;13;0;6;8;—;27
Elkton;12;7;0;0;—;19
First Quarter
J — Valdez 53 run (run failed)
E — Halstead 27 pass from Anderson (pass failed)
E — Rausch 2 run (pass failed)
J — Valdez 55 run (Valdez run)
Second Quarter
E — Alimenti 5 pass from Anderson (Alimenti pass from Anderson)
Third Quarter
J — Berg 47 pass from Wammack (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
J — Valdez 70 run (run failed)
J — Safety
