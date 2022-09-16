ELKTON — Nathan Rausch ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns and the Elkton Elks picked up their first win of the football season, a 46-0 shutout of visiting Days Creek at Saladen Field Friday.
Rausch scored on runs of 52, 53 and 46 yards for the Elks, who improved to 1-1 in Class 1A six-man Special District 2 South and 1-2 overall.
"We needed this one real bad," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said.
Christian Halstead ran for 94 yards and a pair of scores, including a 48-yard jaunt to open the scoring for the Elks. Elkton also got a 5-yard TD run from Jamal Lawton and a 42-yard fumble return for a score by Kaleb Geyer, both in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Conner Anderson recovered a fumble and had an interception, and freshman Devlin Harper also picked off a pass.
Elkton is set to visit Gilchrist next Friday at 2 p.m. Days Creek (0-2 SD2 South) is slated to host North Lake at 3 p.m. Friday.
D. Creek;0;0;0;0;—;0
Elkton;6;26;14;0;—;46
First Quarter
E — Halstead 48 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
E — Rausch 52 run (pass failed)
E — Halstead 5 run (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
E — Rausch 53 run (kick failed)
E — Rausch 46 run (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
Third Quarter
E — Lawton 5 run (pass failed)
E — Geyer 42 fumble return (Halstead kick)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
