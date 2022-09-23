GILCHRIST — Anthony Alimenti threw three touchdown passes and ninth-ranked Elkton opened a 32-0 halftime lead en route to a 38-0 Class 1A Special District 2 South six-man football game Friday afternoon.
Alimenti accounted for both of Elkton's first-quarter touchdowns, connecting with Kaleb Geyer on an 18-yard pass and returning a fumble 22 yards for a score. Alimenti hit Christian Halstead on both point-after conversion passes.
That combination accounted for two additional touchdowns through the air, a 40-yard pass in the second quarter and a 10-yard pass in the fourth.
The Elks (2-2 overall) pushed their lead to 32-0 by halftime when Geyer returned a second fumble 54 yards to paydirt.
Nathan Rausch ran for 136 yards and a second-quarter touchdown, and also forced two fumbles. Halstead also had a forced fumble while catching three passes for 72 yards, and Geyer had a pair of fumble recoveries.
Elkton is scheduled to visit Glendale in an SD2 South contest next Friday.
Elkton;14;18;0;6;—;38
Gilchrist;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
E — Geyer 18 pass from Alimenti (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
E — Alimenti 22 fumble return (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
Second Quarter
E — Halstead 40 pass from Alimenti (pass failed)
E — Rausch 10 run (pass failed)
E — Geyer 54 fumble return (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
E — Halstead 10 pass from Alimenti (pass failed)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
