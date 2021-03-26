SILVER LAKE — Cooper Peters scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes as Elkton rallied to beat North Lake/Paisley 60-53 in a six-man football game Friday.
The game featured seven lead changes in the second half and a key defensive stop in the fourth quarter, when Peters and Jayce Clevenger executed a blitz to stuff Cowboys running back Dalton Puckett on a fourth down play late in the game.
"Cooper and Jayce set the blitz. They saw something, they hit it and they got it," Elks coach Jeremy Lockhart said.
With time running out, the Elks found themselves in a 53-46 hole before Peters busted off a 48-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the game. The conversion pass from Clevenger to Peters tied the game at 53-53.
After the big defensive stop, the Elks took the lead for good when Clevenger and Peters connected on a 55-yard TD pass with 10 seconds to play.
Elkton had only nine players in uniform for the game.
"This was a total team win," Lockhart said. "All nine guys. We used every single body we had, and North Lake was relentless. They kept at us."
Peters ran for 236 yards and four touchdowns, and had 159 receiving yards and three more scores. He also added 10 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
Clevenger threw for 188 yards and had eight tackles, while Ben Bowen finished with 12 tackles. Nathan Rausch and Conner Anderson added touchdown runs for Elkton.
Puckett led the Cowboys with 207 rushing yards and six TDs.
Elkton (2-2) will host either Siletz Valley or Eddyville Charter next Friday.
Elkton;6;13;13;28;—;60
NL/Paisley;13;12;14;14;—;53
First Quarter
NL — D. Puckett 42 run (Puckett run)
E — Peters 7 run (run failed)
NL — D. Puckett 11 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
NL — D. Puckett 7 run (run failed)
E — Rausch 9 run (Rausch pass from Clevenger)
NL — D. Puckett 32 run (run failed)
E — Peters 51 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
E — Anderson 45 run (run failed)
NL — Williams 55 kickoff return (C. Puckett run)
E — Peters 23 run (Peters run)
NL — D. Puckett 2 run (D. Puckett run)
Fourth Quarter
E — Peters 33 pass from Clevenger (Peters run)
NL — C. Puckett 18 run (D. Puckett run)
E — Peters 48 pass from Clevenger (Peters pass from Clevenger)
NL — D. Puckett 5 run (D. Puckett run)
E — Peters 48 run (Peters pass from Clevenger)
E — Peters 55 pass from Clevenger (Peters pass from Clevenger)
