DRAIN — The Elkton Elks opened their 2021 fall six-man football season on Friday with a 44-32 win over the North Douglas Warriors in a Special District 3 game.
Nathan Rausch carried the ball 12 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns for the Elks, who led 19-6 at halftime. Conner Anderson completed 15 of 17 passes for 280 yards and four TDs, while Anthony Alimenti caught six balls for 148 yards and three scores.
Hunter Helmer contributed 79 yards rushing on eight carries.
Palu Rayon-Wilder rushed for 253 yards and had TD runs of 2, 80, 2 and 55 yards for the Warriors.
"I'm proud of how the guys played," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "We have to work on our composure. They came back (in the third quarter) and we lost some mental toughness, but got it back and finished strong."
"We got our legs under us," North Douglas coach J.J. Mast said of his team's first six-man football experience. "We worked our way back into the game (after falling behind 19-6), but just had nothing left in the tank."
The game was ended with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter after a nearly 40-minute delay as EMTs attended to an injured North Douglas player. No further information was available.
Elkton will host Powers next Friday. North Douglas will travel to Prospect/Butte Falls Saturday.
Elkton;12;7;6;19;—;44
N. Douglas;6;0;13;13;—;32
First Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 2 run (run failed)
E — Rausch 49 pass from Anderson (run failed)
E — Alimenti 48 pass from Anderson (run failed)
Second Quarter
E — Rausch 29 run (Harper pass from Anderson)
Third Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 80 run (Rayon-Wilder run)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 2 run (pass failed)
E — Alimenti 12 pass from Anderson (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
E — Alimenti 80 pass from Anderson (Rausch run)
ND — Nunez 5 run (Rayon-Wilder run)
E — Rausch 36 run (run failed)
E — Rausch 46 run (Rausch run)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 55 run (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.