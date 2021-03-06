ELKTON — The Elkton Elks had a successful season opener on Friday afternoon, handing the Jewell Blue Jays a 34-6 loss in an six-man football game at Saladen Field.
Cooper Peters rushed for 109 yards on 13 carries, including touchdown runs of 8 and 9 yards, for the Elks. Trystn Woody added 99 yards on 13 attempts with one TD and Ben Bowen caught five passes for 67 yards and two scores.
Jayce Clevenger completed 9 of 17 passes for 97 yards and two TDs. Elkton outgained the Blue Jays 318-152 and had no turnovers. Defensively, Clevenger made two fumble recoveries and Peters had an interception.
Elkton, with only 12 players on its roster, is playing six-man for the first time.
"It's definitely different, but it was a lot of fun," Elks coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "I was really proud of the defense, we tackled well."
Elkton is scheduled to travel to Alsea next Friday.
Jewell;0;0;6;0;—;6
Elkton;21;7;6;0;—;34
First Quarter
E — Peters 8 run (Woody run)
E — Bowen 13 pass from Peters (Peters run)
E — Bowen 47 pass from Clevenger (Woody run)
Second Quarter
E — Peters 9 run (Peters run)
Third Quarter
E — Woody 24 run (kick failed)
J — Valdez 55 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.