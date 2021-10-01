ELKTON — The Elkton football team used another strong defensive effort and scored eight touchdowns in a 53-13 rout of North Lake on Friday in a Special District 3 six-man game at Saladen Field.
Conner Anderson completed 12 of 20 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns and ran 60 yards for a TD for the Elks (3-2, 3-2 SD3), who led 26-6 at halftime. Christian Halstead caught seven passes for 138 yards and one TD, while Anthony Alimenti made four receptions for 103 yards and two scores.
Nathan Rausch carried the ball 10 times for 103 yards and three TDs. Defensively, Anderson forced two fumbles and made two sacks; Rausch had two sacks and a fumble recovery; Halstead had two fumble recoveries; and Jamal Lawton made a fumble recovery.
"The defense set the tone for us and we executed well through the air today," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said.
The Elks are scheduled to play at Prospect/Butte Falls next Friday.
North Lake;0;6;7;0;—;13
Elkton;13;13;13;14;—;53
First Quarter
E — Halstead 45 pass from Anderson (pass failed)
E — Anderson 60 run (Alimenti pass from Anderson)
Second Quarter
NL — Herinckx 42 run (run failed)
E — Alimenti 30 pass from Anderson (pass failed)
E — Alimenti 35 pass from Anderson (Alimenti pass from Anderson)
Third Quarter
E — Rausch 30 run (Halstead pass from Anderson)
NL — Herinckx 50 run (Bates run)
E — Rausch 10 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
E — Rausch 3 run (Lawton pass from Anderson)
E — Halstead 17 pass from Anderson (Alimenti pass from Anderson)
