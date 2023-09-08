DAYS CREEK — Senior quarterback Anthony Alimenti passed for six touchdowns and Elkton broke open a tight game with two scores in the fourth quarter to take a 40-20 victory over Days Creek in a Class 1A six-man Special District 2 South football game on Friday.
Alimenti completed 12 of 24 passes for 275 yards. Matthew Rausch caught five balls for 104 yards and three TDs, while Andrew Houx made three receptions for 139 and two TDs for the Elks (1-0, 1-0 SD2 South).
Alimenti led the defense with 10 tackles, forced a fumble and made a fumble recovery. Jamal Lawton forced two fumbles, and Tyler Pritchard had an interception and fumble recovery.
"Turnovers were the key," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "They had six and we had zero. The game was a lot closer than the score indicates. Days Creek played us really hard and we had to scrap, and our passing game was flying."
Clark Warner carried the ball five times for 111 yards and two TDs for the Wolves (1-1, 0-1). Keegan Stufflebeam had two catches for 81 yards and one TD, and Wyatt Geiger was 10 of 21 passing for 155 yards and one TD with three interceptions.
Geiger made 11 tackles.
"Our tackling was better today, but we couldn't cover the deep routes," D.C. coach David Hunt said. "The turnovers hurt."
Elkton is scheduled to host Gilchrist at 4 p.m. next Friday at Saladen Field. Days Creek will travel to North Lake Saturday.
Elkton;13;7;7;13;—;40
Days Creek;0;14;0;6;—;20
First Quarter
E — Lawton 9 pass from Alimenti (pass failed)
E — Rausch 11 pass from Alimenti (Rausch pass from Alimenti)
Second Quarter
DC — Warner 79 run (pass failed)
E — Houx 80 pass from Alimenti (Nederhood pass from Alimenti)
DC — Stufflebeam 9 pass from Geiger (Geiger kick)
Third Quarter
E — Rausch 46 pass from Alimenti (Nederhood pass from Alimenti)
Fourth Quarter
DC — Warner 15 run (kick failed)
E — Houx 55 pass from Alimenti (pass failed)
E — Rausch 25 pass from Alimenti (Rausch pass from Alimenti)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.