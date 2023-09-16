LAKEVIEW — The sixth-ranked South Umpqua Lancers came up on the short end of a 28-16 loss to Lakeview in a Far West League football game Friday night.
The Lancers (2-1, 2-1 FWL) led 10-7 at halftime before Lakeview rallied in the second half of a game which saw each team commit five turnovers.
Cooper Howard kicked a 22-yard field goal and Jacob Logan scored on a 7-yard run to give South Umpqua the three-point halftime edge. The Lancers were held scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter when defensive lineman Tim Ferch intercepted a pass and rambled 75 yard to the end zone, cutting South Umpqua's deficit to 21-16.
The host Honkers (3-0, 3-0) iced the win on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Benny Alves to Denver Johnson.
South Umpqua held Lakeview to just 38 rushing yards in the game, while the Lancers ran for 100 yards in the first half and minus-25 in the second.
Louden Cole had three interceptions for the Lancers, while David Logan had 10 tackles, including two for lost yardage. Jacob Logan ran for 114 yards on 26 carries.
The Lancers conclude a stretch of three consecutive road games with a trip to Merlin to take on North Valley next Friday.
S. Umpqua;0;10;0;6;—;16
Lakeview;6;0;7;15;—;28
First Quarter
L — D. Johnson 11 pass from Alves (kick failed)
Second Quarter
SU — C. Howard FG 22
SU — J. Logan 7 run (C. Howard kick)
Third Quarter
L — Alves 10 pass from Maxwell (Maxwell kick)
Fourth Quarter
L — Markus 11 run (pass successful)
SU — Ferch 75 interception return (kick failed)
L — D. Johnson 32 pass from Alves (Maxwell kick)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
