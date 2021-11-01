Five Douglas County high school football teams will be involved in state playoff games this weekend.
In Class 6A, No. 11 Roseburg (8-1) will host No. 22 Tigard (3-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Finlay Field. The Indians finished second in the Southwest Conference, while the Tigers are the fifth-place team out of the Three Rivers League.
Roseburg is making its first playoff appearance since 2014.
RHS reserved season ticket-holders can claim their seats for $10 from noon to 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday at the main office, athletic secretary Carmen Finlay said. The general public can purchase reserved seat tickets for $10 from noon to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Reserved seats will be sold at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the athletic ticket window.
The Tigard-Roseburg winner faces the winner between No. 27 South Medford (2-7) and No. 6 Summit (7-2) in the second round.
In 3A, No. 3 South Umpqua (8-1) meets No. 14 Yamhill-Carlton (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field in Tri City. The Lancers won the the Special District 2 South title and the Tigers are the third-place team out of Special District 1 East.
The Yamhill-Carlton-S.U. winner takes on the winner between No. 11 Santiam Christian (4-4) and No. 6 Dayton (8-1) in the quarterfinals.
No. 10 Sutherlin (5-3) will make a long trip to Eastern Oregon Saturday to play No. 7 Vale (8-1) at 1 p.m. MST (noon PST). The Bulldogs finished third in Special District 2 South and Vale was the Special District 3 champion.
The Sutherlin-Vale winner squares off against the winner between No. 15 Nyssa/Harper (3-5) and No. 2 Rainier (9-1) in the quarters.
In 2A, No. 11 Oakland (6-3) travels to the coast to face No. 6 Bandon (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Oakers finished second in Special District 3 and the Tigers were third in Special District 4.
The Oakland-Bandon winner will meet the winner between No. 14 Grant Union (3-4) and No. 3 Lakeview (8-1) in the quarters.
In 1A eight-man, No. 13 Camas Valley (2-6) will visit No. 4 Lost River (8-1) of Merrill at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Raiders won Special District 1 South and the Hornets were third in Special District 1 Central.
The C.V.-Lost River winner will play the winner between No. 12 Elgin (4-4) and No. 5 Waldport (7-1) in the quarters.
