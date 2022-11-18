OAKLAND — David Henry, Ryan Comstock and Logan O'Hara have been there and done that.
Those three assistant coaches would love to see the 2022 Oakland High School team accomplish the same feat 10 years later and bring the school its third state football championship.
Henry (fullback), Comstock (tailback) and O'Hara (quarterback) comprised the starting all-senior offensive backfield for the 2012 Oakers, who captured the state title with a 50-27 victory over Portland Christian at Hillsboro Stadium.
The current Oakers are two wins away from claiming the blue trophy. Top-seeded Oakland (10-1) plays No. 4 Heppner (9-2) at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in a nine-man semifinal at Hillsboro Stadium.
Henry, Comstock and O'Hara, along with Brent Hoover, Josh Templeton and Tristan Ivie, are assistants under 13th-year head coach Ben Lane.
Henry, Comstock and O'Hara are 2013 Oakland graduates who went on to play college football. Henry played at Division I Oregon State, while Comstock and O'Hara attended George Fox.
Henry is Oakland's defensive coordinator and works with the linebackers, Comstock coaches the running backs and defensive backs, and O'Hara works with the quarterbacks.
It's a thrill for them to be coaching together and plotting strategy with their former high school coach.
"It's always special coming back to Oakland and being able to coach, especially with two really good friends and two guys I shared the backfield with in high school," O'Hara said. "We had the opportunity to go and play at the next level, and being able to take what we learned from college athletics and bring it back to Oakland and help Ben in that way has been nothing but awesome."
"It's a cool feeling," Comstock said. "I made great memories when I was in school, and here we are with another group of kids who have the same opportunity. It's kind of nostalgic for me."
"It's fun," Henry added. "That's the reason to come back to coach, this is the closest you can get to playing. We get to pour into America's youth. We all have some experience past high school and to put that into how we come up with game plans is a lot of fun."
The 2012 Oakers were a loaded team. They returned 17 starters from the 2011 season, which ended with a 50-6 loss to eventual state champion Gold Beach in the semifinals. Still, Oakland finished with its winningest season ever at 11-1.
Oakland started off the '12 campaign 2-2, with nonleague losses to 3A teams Scio and Coquille. But the Oakers (who had 12 seniors on their roster) regrouped, finishing first in the Mountain View Conference and winning nine straight (four playoff victories) en route to the state crown.
"It was just a good group of seniors and team as a whole," O'Hara said. "We worked our tails off since our sophomore year. We made it to the quarterfinals (in 2010), then the semis our junior year. We made a decision our senior year that we were going to take state and that's exactly what we did.
"It was our time. We had the team to do it, the coaching staff to do it. Our school rallied around us, the town rallied around us and we just had to make it happen."
They certainly did, scoring 197 points in four playoff contests.
"What made that season special to me was we started all back when we were freshmen, got our butts kicked constantly and only won one game," Comstock said. "After that, we decided to never have a season like that again.
"Ben (Lane) came our sophomore year and we were on a mission to be the best, and each year we got progressively better. We finally accomplished that goal when we were seniors."
Henry said, "We set that goal (of winning the state title) when we were sophomores, and a lot of hard work went into it. I remember coming into the locker room before daily doubles and Ben had some goals written up there, and the state championship was at the top.
"Maybe Scottie Stroud or Kaiden Moore went up and wiped the rest away and circled that one. That was our one goal. (The best memory) was just ending our season the way we wanted to, on our terms. It was our last game we were ever going to play in (for Oakland) and we made sure we won it."
Here's a recap of how the 2012 postseason went for the Oakers:
Oakland 65, Enterprise 12 (first round) — The Oakers dominated the Outlaws at Sutherlin's grass field, busting the game open with six touchdowns in the second quarter.
Oakland outgained Enterprise, 530-150. Comstock was the top rusher with nine carries for 101 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Oakland 48, Gold Beach 22 (quarterfinal) — The Oakers got their revenge from the previous season against the Panthers at Marshfield's Pete Susick Stadium in Coos Bay, taking a 34-point lead in the second quarter before settling for a 26-point win.
"Definitely our best overall game of the year," Lane said.
Oakland held a 433-288 edge in total offense. O'Hara had his best passing game of the season, completing 9 of 12 for 150 yards and two TDs. Comstock ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while Henry led the defense with 21 tackles.
Oakland 34, Central Linn 28 (semifinal) — The Cobras of Halsey, who lost to the Oakers 20-0 earlier in the season, gave the Oakers all they could handle before giving up the lead late in the game at Cottage Grove High School.
Oakland led 26-20 at halftime. Henry scored on a 28-yard run and added the two-point conversion to put the Oakers up by six with 3:09 left in the contest. Central Linn drove to the Oakland 29, but Henry stopped Cobras running back Mark LaCoste on a fourth-and-1 with 59 seconds remaining to preserve the victory.
Oakland finished with 235 yards total offense, Central Linn 233. Comstock had a big offensive game with four touchdowns — an 86-yard kickoff return, a pair of TD runs and an 18-yard scoring catch.
Oakland 50, Portland 27 — Well, offensively this was the David Henry Game.
Henry ran through the Royals for a career-high 263 yards on 23 carries, with TD runs of 77, 10, 19 and 50 yards. Oakland outgained P.C., 408-245, 373 coming on the ground.
Comstock added 71 yards rushing on 15 carries, but plenty of Oakers got into the act. Tight end Austin Nix caught a scoring pass, wideout Jeb Harper had a TD run and Zack VanDeHey returned an interception 33 yards for a score.
Lane praised the efforts of the offensive line, consisting of Stroud, Gage Lyons, Hayden Snow, Jake Henrikson and Austin Collins. BJ Barnes, Angus Swan and Braden Kline rotated in.
"We had a great line," O'Hara said.
Henry — who's considered by most as the best all-around athlete at Oakland — was selected the 2A offensive and defensive player of the year following the season. Lane calls Henry the best he's coached during his time at the school.
Comstock sees some similarities between the 2012 and '22 teams.
"They have leadership like we did," he said. "They have kids that flat out don't want to be denied. Hat's off to some of our seniors like (Cole) Collins and (Cade) Olds. It reminds me a lot of when we were kids ... picking each other up and answering back when we had bad plays."
