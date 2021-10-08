RIDDLE — North Douglas junior Ray Gerrard had himself a night Friday at Riddle.
Gerrard ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries and had 17 solo tackles, seven for lost yardage, as the Warriors posted a 47-18 win over Riddle in a Class 1A Special District 3 six-man football game.
Gerrard scored on runs of 53 and 57 yards in the first half as North Douglas opened up a 35-12 lead by halftime.
Palu Rayon-Wilder ran for 216 yards and two TDs on 13 carries for the Warriors, scoring on touchdown runs of 58 and 65 yards and returning a kickoff 73 yards for another score for North Douglas.
Chase Coleman gained 179 yards rushing with scoring runs of 48 and 39 yards for the Irish.
North Douglas (5-1 overall) will host Powers at 7 p.m. next Saturday. Riddle (3-2 overall) visits North Lake at 2 p.m. Saturday.
N. Douglas;21;14;6;6;—;47
Riddle;6;6;0;6;—;18
First Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 58 run (Rabuck run)
R — Coleman 48 run (pass failed)
ND — Gerrard 53 run (Gerrard pass from Reigard)
ND — Rabuck 27 run (Reed run)
Second Quarter
ND — Gerrard 57 run (Gerrard pass from Reigard)
R — Canty 3 run (run failed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 73 kickoff return (Jentzsch pass from Reed)
Third Quarter
ND — Reed 1 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 65 run (run failed)
R — Coleman 39 run (pass failed)
