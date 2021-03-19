ELKTON — Visiting Gilchrist scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from Elkton, earning a 41-26 six-man football victory at Saladen Field.
Tailback Ronny Ronning and quarterback Jaekob Spurlock scored on runs of 20 and 4 yards in the final stanza to lift the Grizzles to the win.
The teams traded scores in the first quarter, with Gilchrist staking a 20-19 lead at halftime. Connor Peters had a 5-yard TD run in the first quarter for the Elks (1-2), added a 6-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and quarterback Jayce Clevenger connected with Ben Bowen on a 25-yard TD pass before halftime.
The Elks took their first lead of the game in the third quarter on a 43-yard run by Rausch before the Grizzlies pulled away.
Peters ran 20 times for 170 yards to lead Elkton, while Rausch added 56 yards on nine carries. Clevenger completed 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards, and Bowen had five catches for 70 yards. Junior Paul Yearous, playing his first season of football, paced the Elks' defense with eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Elkton will travel to Silver Lake to take on North Lake/Paisley next Friday.
Gilchrist;6;14;7;14;—;41
Elkton;6;13;6;0;—;26
First Quarter
G — Frank 5 run (run failed)
E — Peters 5 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
G — Ronning 45 run (Spurlock run)
G — Ronning 85 pass from Spurlock (Spurlock run)
E — Peters 6 run (Rausch run)
E — Bowen 25 pass from Clevenger (run failed)
Third Quarter
E — Rausch 43 run (Peters run)
G — Clapp 70 run (Spurlock run)
Fourth Quarter
G — Ronning 20 run (Spurlock run)
G — Spurlock 4 run (Spurlock run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.