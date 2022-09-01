GLENDALE — The Glendale High School football team embarks on the 2022 season with some reluctance. The Pirates are dropping to six-man football this school year.
“We didn’t want to, but with the numbers we had no choice,” second-year head coach David Harris said.
“Last year, with COVID and all that stuff going on, we missed three games because we couldn’t man up. We didn’t want that to happen again.”
While the move to six-man will help keep the Pirates on the field, it’s taking some time to figure out the finer points of the game.
“We’re all still learning it as we speak,” senior Will Furia said. “We’re all going to get used to it throughout the season. It’s not going to be an instant learning curve. It’s going to take us a little bit.”
Furia and senior Skyler Davis are expected to split the quarterbacking responsibilities this season. Davis missed much of last year due to personal reasons, but will be asked to help lead an offense that wants to air it out.
“It’s going to be a big passing game,” said Harris, who estimates the Pirates will probably go 50/50 on run versus pass plays.
Ultimately, no matter what type of play is called, Harris knows the Pirates have to get the ball into the hands of their playmakers.
“Speed can kill (in the six-man game). Luckily we have some speed demons. I think we’re going to have a good season. We’re going to be fun,” Harris said.
Senior running back Robert Martin will be one of those playmakers and Harris is also excited for what junior receiver Jeremiah Lepre, a transfer from Sutherlin, might add to the program.
One new wrinkle for the Pirates’ offense will be sophomore center Howard Lewelling, who becomes an eligible receiver in the six-man game.
“It’s exciting,” said Lewelling. “I might be one of the guys going and scoring and I’m excited for that, but at the same time I’m not the best at catching. So I’m kind of a little nervous for our first game.”
While the offense might provide the fireworks, the Glendale players know that defense is what will likely win them games.
“Six-man defense is a little difficult. We’re just going to have to be aggressive,” Furia said.
“An aggressive defense wins games. If we are aggressive and take that first step and stick it to them, I feel like we’re going to get the leg up on them.“
Lewelling added that the Pirates will have to be more disciplined.
“Last year, one mistake, you could still make the play,” he said. “This year, if you make a mistake, the odds of you making a play are significantly reduced.”
One positive from the move to six-man football will be the return of some rivalry games. Glendale missed playing the likes of Riddle and Days Creek last season when the Pirates stuck it out at the eight-man level.
Now with everyone but Camas Valley playing six-man, those rivalries are back on the schedule.
“I tell the kids every year, ‘I don’t care if we lose all of our games as long as we beat Riddle.’ That’s all that matters,” Harris said, somewhat joking. Although Furia echoed the sentiment.
“We’re going to be ready for Riddle and Days Creek, most definitely.”
