Three Glendale football players were first-team selections in the recent Class 1A Special District 1 South all-league voting by the coaches.

Senior Eban Hoolahan, a receiver/defensive back, made the first team on both sides of the ball. Senior Elijah Wytcherley was a first-team running back and senior Tanner Seidel a first-team linebacker.

Junior running back Nathan Dalton of league champion Lost River was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Senior Curtis Sweat of L.R. was the Defensive Player of the Year.

Special District 1 South

Football All-League

Offensive Player of the Year — Nathan Dalton, jr., Lost River.

Defensive Player of the Year — Curtis Sweat, sr., Lost River.

Co-Linemen of the Year — Carson Parrish, Lost River; Andrew Ibarra, Bonanza.

OFFENSE

First Team

QUARTERBACKS — Blake Throne, Crosspoint Christian; Chase McAuliffe, Lost River. RECEIVERS — Ty Nelson, Bonanza; Eban Hoolahan, Glendale; Hayden Duren, Lost River. RUNNING BACKS — Averie Roe, Crosspoint Christian; Tanner Mestas, Bonanza; Elijah Wytcherley, Glendale; Nathan Dalton, Lost River. LINEMEN — Oroville Schreder, Chiloquin; Andrea Ibarra, Bonanza; Carson Parrish, Lost River; Curtis Sweat, Lost River. KICKER — Hayden Duren, Lost River.

Second Team

Glendale Selections Only

QUARTERBACK — Eban Hoolahan. RECEIVER — Tanner Seidel.

DEFENSE

First Team

LINEMEN — Blake Throne, Crosspoint Christian; Ty Nelson, Bonanza; Carson Parrish, Lost River; Curtis Sweat, Lost River. LINEBACKERS — Averie Roe, Crosspoint Christian; Tanner Seidel, Glendale; Nathan Dalton, Lost River. BACKS — Tanner Mestas, Bonanza; Eban Hoolahan, Glendale; Codey Lyman, Lost River; Connor Dunlea, Lost River.

Second Team

Glendale Selections Only

LINEMAN — Elijah Wytcherley.

Honorable Mention

Glendale Selections Only

LINEMAN — Robert Martin. LINEBACKER — William Furia.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

