Glendale lands three on Class 1A Special District 1 South all-league teams
Dec 9, 2021
Three Glendale football players were first-team selections in the recent Class 1A Special District 1 South all-league voting by the coaches.Senior Eban Hoolahan, a receiver/defensive back, made the first team on both sides of the ball. Senior Elijah Wytcherley was a first-team running back and senior Tanner Seidel a first-team linebacker.Junior running back Nathan Dalton of league champion Lost River was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Senior Curtis Sweat of L.R. was the Defensive Player of the Year.Special District 1 SouthFootball All-LeagueOffensive Player of the Year — Nathan Dalton, jr., Lost River.Defensive Player of the Year — Curtis Sweat, sr., Lost River.Co-Linemen of the Year — Carson Parrish, Lost River; Andrew Ibarra, Bonanza.OFFENSEFirst TeamQUARTERBACKS — Blake Throne, Crosspoint Christian; Chase McAuliffe, Lost River. RECEIVERS — Ty Nelson, Bonanza; Eban Hoolahan, Glendale; Hayden Duren, Lost River. RUNNING BACKS — Averie Roe, Crosspoint Christian; Tanner Mestas, Bonanza; Elijah Wytcherley, Glendale; Nathan Dalton, Lost River. LINEMEN — Oroville Schreder, Chiloquin; Andrea Ibarra, Bonanza; Carson Parrish, Lost River; Curtis Sweat, Lost River. KICKER — Hayden Duren, Lost River. Second TeamGlendale Selections OnlyQUARTERBACK — Eban Hoolahan. RECEIVER — Tanner Seidel.DEFENSEFirst TeamLINEMEN — Blake Throne, Crosspoint Christian; Ty Nelson, Bonanza; Carson Parrish, Lost River; Curtis Sweat, Lost River. LINEBACKERS — Averie Roe, Crosspoint Christian; Tanner Seidel, Glendale; Nathan Dalton, Lost River. BACKS — Tanner Mestas, Bonanza; Eban Hoolahan, Glendale; Codey Lyman, Lost River; Connor Dunlea, Lost River.Second TeamGlendale Selections OnlyLINEMAN — Elijah Wytcherley.Honorable MentionGlendale Selections OnlyLINEMAN — Robert Martin. LINEBACKER — William Furia. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 