GLENDALE — There’s a new head coach at Glendale High School, but there won’t be a get-to-know-you period for this year’s football team.
“Several of these kids on this team call me papa already. They’ve known me so long I’m like their grandpa, too,” said head coach David Harris, who will actually coach his own grandson this fall.
Harris has been coaching this group of Glendale athletes since they were nine years old. He spent the last four years coaching at the junior high level, but didn’t hesitate when the chance for his first high school coaching gig came about.
“I started off in Little League (baseball) with them,” Harris said. “It’s a pretty good little group of athletes I got for coaching this year. I’m pretty pleased about it.”
It seems the players are, too.
After going 0-4 last year, junior quarterback Skylar Davis says the team is bringing more focus to the field this season.
“Last year we didn’t have a lot of discipline, we were more of like a goof-off, have fun because of the whole COVID thing and I think that killed us. Because a lot of teams weren’t like that,” said Davis, who believes the new coaching staff has brought a wave of confidence for the Pirates.
“I think we have a lot more effort on the field this year. A lot better coaches. A lot more heart in the game this year. I feel like we’re going to have a good season.”
Glendale returns a good group of players from last season and had about 15 players at tryouts during the first week of fall camp.
Davis, a three-year starter at quarterback, has a warning for this year’s opponents: Don’t expect to see the same Pirates this time around.
“I don’t think they’re going to realize what we got this year, from last year. I think they’re going to underestimate us and we’re going to blow them out of the water,” Davis said.
Harris agreed, adding he “knew they had more talent than they were showing (last season) and it just wasn’t coming out.”
“This year they’re snapping. They’re moving around pretty good. They’re going to surprise some people this year.”
Davis will have some big bodies in front of him to help the offense go this year, something he said is vital to Glendale’s success.
“As long as we keep our blocks, we’ll have a great running game. We’ve got the receivers. We’ve got the arm. I think as long as we can block we’ll be a pretty solid offense all the way around,” Davis said.
He’ll have some familiar targets in seniors Carson Knott and Elijah Wytcherley.
As for the schedule, it will be missing some familiar faces. Teams like Riddle, Yoncalla and North Douglas have dropped to six-man football, something that Harris says “really stinks.”
Davis was disappointed to learn that south county rival Days Creek wasn’t on the schedule for Glendale this season as well.
The Pirates opened the season against Mohawk on Sept. 2 at home, losing 40-32.
Knott, Wytcherley and Hoolahan scored touchdowns in the loss. Wytcherley had the biggest play of the contest, a 90-yard scoring run.
“We learned a lot about our team,” Harris said. “We just made too many mistakes.”
Glendale is scheduled to host Hosanna/Triad on Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.