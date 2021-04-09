PLEASANT HILL — The Glide football team did most of its offensive damage through the air as the Wildcats ended the winter/spring season with a 33-14 win over Lowell on Thursday night.
Braxton Dill completed 18 of 24 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a TD for the Wildcats (2-4). Trever Short was 6 of 7 passing for 98 yards and two TDs.
Colby Bucich made eight receptions for 107 yards and two TDs, while Dylan Ackerman caught six balls for 87 yards and one score.
Defensively, linebacker Quintin Medley led the defense with 12 tackles and one forced fumble. Bucich made six tackles and a fumble recovery and Short and Ackerman had interceptions. Tanner Pope had two sacks and Bryce McComb had two tackles for loss.
"It was our most complete game of the season," Glide coach Eric Savage said. "I'm happy we could finish with a win and build some momentum for our season in the fall."
The Wildcats will lose four seniors: Short, Medley, Pope and McComb.
