GRANTS PASS — Glide picked up its first football win of the 2021 winter/spring season on Saturday night, defeating Rogue River 47-30 at Mel Ingram Field.
The Wildcats (1-1) rallied from a 16-0 deficit in the first quarter. The two clubs played nine-on-nine due to the Chieftains' small roster.
Trever Short had touchdown runs of 30, 10 and 3 yards and passed for 210 yards and three scores for Glide. Colby Bucich caught six passes for 99 yards, including a 6-yard TD in the third quarter. Dylan Ackerman made two TD receptions and had five catches overall and Tanner Pope had a 65-yard interception return for a TD.
Glide;0;20;13;14;—;47
R. River;16;8;0;6;—;30
First Quarter
RR — Smith 80 fumble return (Smith run), 7:55
RR — Tognoni 66 run (Smith run), 2:33
Second Quarter
G — Short 30 run (run failed), 1:41
RR — Smith 65 run (Smith run), 1:29
G — Short 10 run (pass failed), :43
G — Pope 65 interception return (Short run), :08
Third Quarter
G — Bucich 6 pass from Short (kick failed), 6:56
G — Short 3 run (Ty Davis kick), :56
Fourth Quarter
G — Ackerman 18 pass from Short (Davis kick), 11:32
RR — Tognoni 28 run (run failed), 10:16
G — Ackerman 10 pass from Short (Davis kick), 4:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — G: Short 25-55, Bucich, 2-29; RR: Tagnoni 14-163, Smith 14-116, Nelson 5-15, Giovanetti 1-(minus 3).
PASSING — G: Short 14-27-2—210; RR: Smith 4-11-2—32, Tognoni 2-6-0—9.
RECEIVING — G: Bucich 6-99, Ackerman 5-84, C. Mornarich 2-20, Team 1-7; RR: Tognoni 2-19, Long 2-8, Dabrowski 1-8, Smith 1-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.