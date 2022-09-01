BEND — The Glide Wildcats scored 35 unanswered points and routed Grant Union 35-8 in the nonleague nine-man season opener for both teams Thursday night at Caldera High School.
Senior quarterback Dylan Damewood ran for 220 yards and three second-half touchdowns and also threw a third-quarter TD to senior tight end Coby Pope as the Wildcats settled down after what head coach Daryl Watkins described as an "emotional" first half.
"We played the first half the way (Grant Union) wanted to play. We were playing into their hand a little bit," Watkins said. "In the second half, we settled into our game and were pretty effective."
Grant Union took the lead in the first quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Talon VanCleave, but Glide answered on its next possession with a 15-yard TD run by sophomore running back Jayden Williams, tying the game with a two-point conversion pass from Damewood to Pope.
In the third quarter, Damewood scored on touchdown runs of 45 and 20 yards and also threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Pope, giving the Wildcats a 29-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
Damewood capped the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown run.
Defensively, Damewood finished with 12 total tackles while Brock Barron-Perreira had nine tackles and a quarterback sack. Sophomore cornerback Lucas Miller had a pair of interceptions for Glide.
"Our offensive line and tight end were great as a unit, and (sophomore) Darien Dybowski did a lot of dirty work for us," Watkins said.
Glide (1-0) will play its first home game next Friday against Lowell at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
