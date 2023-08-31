LA PINE — Glide used a power running game to open its 2023 football season much like the Wildcats did last fall, beating the Grant Union Prospectors 19-12 in a nonleague contest at La Pine High School Thursday night.
The Wildcats rushed for more than 200 yards in Thursday's win and took control of the game with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.
"I'm overall happy with how the guys played together," Glide coach Daryl Watkins said. "The effort was there all game."
Glide put the first points on the board in the second quarter when Paul Kercher hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Ty Hellenthal. Hellenthal completed 5 of 7 passes for 85 yards in the opener.
Jayden Williams rushed into the end zone from 3 yards out to push Glide's lead to 13-0 and, after a Grant Union touchdown pass, Adrian Brown's 10-yard TD run gave Glide a 19-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Williams led all Wildcat rushers with 65 yards on 12 carries, while Brown carried 10 times for 60 yards and had a fumble recovery on defense. Hellenthal rushed for 35 yards, Addison Crippen ran for 30 and Darien Dybowski had 20 yards on the ground for Glide, which lost two fumbles in the game.
"I'm pretty optimistic about this team and the attitude and eagerness to improve," Watkins said.
Glide will not play next week, instead having two weeks to prepare for its Class 2A Special District 3 opener at preseason No. 3-ranked Gold Beach Sept. 15.
Grant Union;0;0;6;6;—;12
Glide;0;7;12;0;—;19
Second Quarter
Gli — Kercher 30 pass from Hellenthal (Davis kick)
Third Quarter
Gli — J. Williams 3 run (kick blocked)
GU — Beil 22 pass from Lenz (kick failed)
Gli — Brown 10 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
GU — Finley 53 run (kick failed)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
