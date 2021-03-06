COTTAGE GROVE — The Glide football team opened the 2021 winter/spring season on Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Philomath at Cottage Grove High School.
No details from the game were provided by Glide to The News-Review.
The Wildcats are scheduled to meet Rogue River next Saturday at Grants Pass High School.
