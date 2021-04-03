LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Honkers defeated the Glide Wildcats 27-18 on Saturday in a prep football game.
The Wildcats dropped to 1-4 on the winter/spring season. No statistics were provided by Glide. The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Lowell Thursday.
