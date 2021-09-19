COOS BAY — The Glide football team had several offensive contributors as it defeated the Marshfield junior varsity 25-0 on Saturday in a prep game at Pete Susick Stadium.
The Wildcats (2-0) were originally scheduled to play a Special District 4 game Friday in Cave Junction against Illinois Valley, but that contest was canceled.
Dylan Ackerman passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns for Glide, which led 19-0 at halftime. Braxton Dill carried the ball 14 times for 125 yards and returned an interception 60 yards for a TD.
Colby Bucich had over 100 yards in receiving yardage and scored a TD. Coby Pope had 71 receiving yards and one TD, and Dylan Damewood added 55 receiving yards.
Corbyn Kangiser contributed 74 yards rushing and Ackerman ran for 47.
The Wildcats are scheduled to host Coquille on Oct. 1 in a SD4 contest.
Glide;7;12;0;6;—;25
Marshfield JV;0;0;0;0;—;0
Scoring summary not available
