REEDSPORT — Mired in a four-game losing streak in which neither loss was as close as the final, a freshman running back helped spark the Glide Wildcats to a 25-12 Class 2A Special District 3 football nine-man victory at Ruppe Field Friday night.
Adrian Brown had touchdown runs of 10 and 30 yards as Glide took the first step in shaking off the cobwebs of what has been a disappointing season.
"It definitely feels good to see these boys feel good and celebrate a win," Wildcats coach Daryl Watkins said. "They keep coming in fresh every Monday ready to get better.
"We're playing more physical now. We got our teeth kicked in by some physical teams, and I think that was good to feel and see what brand of football we want to play. The kids stepped up physically in a major way."
Jayden Williams had a 5-yard touchdown run for Glide, while quarterback Paul Kercher connected with Dylan Damewood on a 30-yard scoring pass.
Glide (2-4, 1-3 SD3) visits Rogue River next Friday. Reedsport (0-6, 0-4) visits Bandon/Pacific Friday.
Glide;0;12;6;7;—;25
Reedsport;0;0;6;6;—;12
Second Quarter
G — Brown 10 run (kick blocked)
G — Williams 5 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
G — Damewood 30 pass from Kercher (kick blocked)
R — Corrie 40 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
G — Brown 30 run (Davis kick)
R — Schuttpelz 50 pass from Corrie (run failed)
