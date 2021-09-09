GLIDE — On the surface, the 2021 Glide Wildcats look poised to make a run at the Class 2A Special District 4 title.
A peek behind the curtain would tell a different story.
Glide returns seven starters both offensively and defensively for a team which went 2-4 during the 2021 winter/spring season. But with just 18 players currently in the program, first-year head coach Daryl Watkins has a serious depth issue.
“We have a foundation built. We’re in a way better spot than we were in the spring,” said Watkins, who came to Glide to take over the junior varsity squad in 2019. “But even one injury could change quite a bit.”
As a result of the small turnout — Watkins was expecting to have 25-30 players in camp — the Wildcats had to cancel their scheduled season opener at Oakland. They were scheduled to host Douglas last Friday in a nine-man game but it was canceled due to poor air quality.
“Last season we didn’t have a bench at all,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Colby Bucich said. “A lot of us had to play both ways. In the past, we’ve always had numbers. At least we can still play. We still have a team.”
Bucich is one of the leaders of that team, earning all-SD4 honors after the truncated spring season. The 6-foot-4, 170-pounder is expected to have a huge impact for Glide in the passing game, along with fellow returning senior receiver Dylan Ackerman (5-11, 155). Junior Coby Pope (6-4, 190) is slated to be the starter at tight end.
The question is, who is going to get them the ball?
Senior quarterback Braxton Dill is expected to hold the reins of the Wildcats’ offense, but is still dealing with elbow issues which cost him five games during the spring season after suffering a dislocation at a wrestling camp.
Glide figures to have a talented running back tandem in senior fullback Corbyn Kangiser (5-11, 180) and junior tailback Dylan Damewood (6-2, 175).
“We’re looking good,” Ackerman said. “We’ve got a lot of returning starters and some good young guys coming up.”
The Wildcats are still filling in their offensive line after graduating a pair of all-district members. Seniors Jaden Rondeau (6-1, 230) and Marcus Lologo (5-11, 175) will be the leaders in the trenches, along with sophomore Brock Barron-Perreira (6-4, 225), who saw plenty of action as a freshman.
Lologo, who first expected to play tight end offensively, appears to be slotted as the starting center instead, while senior Caleb Thomas (6-0, 185) is also slated to be a starter up front.
“I’ll play wherever coach wants me,” Lologo said during the first week of practice. “We’ve got a lot of athletes on our team, and a lot of hard workers pushing each other.”
Defensively, Rondeau, Barron-Perreira and Thomas are penciled in as the starters up front, while the linebacking corps would appear stacked with Kangiser, Lologo and Pope in the rotation. Ackerman and Bucich are likely to man the cornerback positions, backed up by safeties Damewood and Dill.
Despite the lack of depth, there is still plenty of optimism among the Wildcats’ leaders.
“We have the potential to make the state playoffs,” Lologo said. “I think we have a pretty good shot at a (SD4) title.”
Added Ackerman: “I feel like we have to set our expectations pretty high. We are an experienced team, we have a lot of seniors, and we don’t want our senior year to be a disappointment.
“We want to go out and win. I can’t wait.”
Watkins is the Wildcats’ third head football coach in as in many years, succeeding Eric Savage.
