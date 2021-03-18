GOLD BEACH — The Gold Beach Panthers scored the go-ahead touchdown on a pass with five minutes left and held on for a 28-22 win over the Glendale Pirates in an eight-man prep football game on Thursday night.
David Lovaglio caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a score and Samuel Silviera recovered a fumble in the end zone for Glendale (0-2).
Glendale;6;8;8;0;—;22
Gold Beach;6;14;0;8;—;28
First Quarter
Gl — Silviera recovers fumble in end zone (pass failed)
Second Quarter
Gl — Lovaglio 6 pass from Davis (Wytcherley pass from Davis)
Third Quarter
Gl — Lovaglio 72 punt return (Knott run)
