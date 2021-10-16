DAYS CREEK — The Wolves took the early lead, but Gold Beach dominated the rest of the way as it handed Days Creek a 54-14 loss on Friday in a Special District 1 Central eight-man football game.
Days Creek (0-5, 0-3 SD1C) had no answer for Gold Beach quarterback Trenton Storns, who rushed for 102 yards and four touchdowns and completed 6 of 7 passes for 139 yards and two TDs.
Greg Reedy was the top rusher for the Wolves with 77 yards on seven carries. Wyatt Geiger completed 12 of 24 passes for 87 yards and one TD, connecting with Matthew Anderson for a 7-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Keith Gaskell scored the game's opening touchdown on a 14-yard run, caught three balls for 52 yards and led the defense with 18 tackles.
"Gold Beach has some athletes and is well-coached," Days Creek coach Travis Fuller said. "Our kids played hard and showed a lot of heart."
The Wolves are scheduled to travel to Klamath Falls next Friday to play Crosspoint Christian.
Gold Beach;20;12;22;0;—;54
Days Creek;6;0;0;8;—;14
First Quarter
DC — Gaskell 14 run (pass failed)
GB — Flynn 9 run (pass failed)
GB — Storns 2 run (Flynn run)
GB — Storns 16 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
GB — Storns interception return (run failed)
GB — Storns 2 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
GB — Westerman 38 pass from Storns (Westerman pass from Storns)
GB — Storns 65 run (run failed)
GB — Sprinkle 70 pass from Storns (Storns run)
Fourth Quarter
DC — Anderson 7 pass from Geiger (Reedy run)
