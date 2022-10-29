Gage Blay ran for four touchdowns and Trevor Reeves rushed for a game-high 85 yards and three scores as Grants Pass defeated short-handed Roseburg 49-26 on Friday night in a Special District 1 football game at Finlay Field.
The Cavemen (6-3, 4-3 SD1) are headed to the postseason. It was the season finale for the Indians (0-8, 0-7), who went winless for the first time since 1939.
Senior Jace Blanchard completed 15 of 20 passes for 185 yards for Grants Pass, which led 21-7 at halftime and hiked its advantage to 28 after three quarters.
Roseburg finished with a season-high points total on senior night. Freshman quarterback Corey Kimball threw two touchdown passes, a 6-yarder to Boston Williams and a 14-yard to Jayce Wilder in the fourth quarter. Cayden Eckel caught a 28-yard TD pass from Broagan Rackley in the second period and scored on an 8-yard run in the fourth.
Kimball was 7 of 9 passing for 82 yards. Wilder made three receptions for 63 yards, Eckel caught three balls for 39 yards and Brody Robinson had two for 62 yards.
This story will be updated.
Grants Pass;14;7;21;7;—;49
Roseburg;0;7;7;12;—;26
First Quarter
GP — Blay 1 run (Leach kick)
GP — Blay 8 run (Leach kick)
Second Quarter
R — Eckel 28 pass from Rackley (Michael kick)
GP — Reeves 1 run (Leach kick)
Third Quarter
GP — Blay 25 run (Leach kick)
GP — Blay 1 run (Leach kick)
R — Eckel 8 run (Michael kick)
GP — Reeves 4 run (Leach kick)
Fourth Quarter
R — Williams 6 pass from Kimball (pass failed)
GP — Reeves 1 run (Leach kick)
R — Wilder 14 pass from Kimball (pass failed)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.