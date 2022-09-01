TRI CITY — Just 10 months ago, the South Umpqua Lancers found themselves within mere feet of reaching the Class 3A football summit before late-game heroics lifted Siuslaw to a 14-9 championship game victory in Cottage Grove.
As the Lancers entered August training camp, the focus turned to replacing significant losses as they once again attempt to get to the top of the mountain.
South Umpqua graduated six starters on offense, six on defense and lost arguably 3A’s best placekicker from 2021, leaving more questions than answers entering 2022.
“We’re replacing half of the offense and defense,” said head coach Steve Stebbins, entering his 10th season at the helm. “Some things have to come together. We’re replacing a pretty talented group of kids.”
The Lancers finished 11-2 in 2021, with both losses coming to undefeated state champions in both Siuslaw and Washington Class 2A power Kalama. But South Umpqua has a solid foundation to build on.
Under reigning 3A Coach of the Year Stebbins, South Umpqua returns senior quarterback Jace Johnson, a first-team all-state selection, and 3A Defensive Lineman of the Year Tanner Dobeck.
“I think we can go right back where we were,” Johnson said. “It takes every guy to work hard, but if everybody buys in like last year we’ll be right back there.”
Johnson again will be the trigger-puller for the Lancers’ spread offense, but will be missing a very familiar target: his cousin Kade Johnson, who was among the players who graduated from last season’s squad.
“Losing him upsets me a little bit,” the younger Johnson said.
However, the Lancers are looking to fill that deep threat in the receiving game with senior wideout Isaac Real and senior tight end Isaac Thompson. Junior H-back Louden Cole also figures to play a significant role in South Umpqua’s air attack, along with junior Jacob Logan and senior receivers Aden Williams and Kacey Benefiel, a transfer from Days Creek. Stebbins said senior Bryce Eastridge (6-2, 195) should also see time at tight end.
“We’ve got some guys stepping in for the first time, so we’ll see how they react to situations,” Stebbins said. “We certainly have some position battles.”
Senior Matt Burnett, who was moved to the offensive line last fall out of necessity, will attempt to fill the powerful shoes of graduated all-state player Caj Simmons, an anchor for the Lancers on both sides of the ball in 2021.
“He’s going to provide some ‘pound,’” Stebbins said of the 6-foot, 200-pound running back.
In the offensive trenches, junior Timathy Ferch (6-3, 230) is the lone returning starter, but will get likely help from senior Logan Sewell (5-10, 230), junior Alex Heze (5-9, 235) and juniors Tyler Dobeck (6-1, 315) and Konner Lussier (5-11, 175).
South Umpqua’s base 3-4 defense will be anchored by Tanner Dobeck and Ferch on the ends and Tyler Dobeck at the nose. Burnett leads a linebacking corps which will also see contributions from Simpson (5-11, 160) and senior Josiah Sinohui (5-8, 165).
Real, Cole, Benefiel and Williams are the frontrunners to roam the defensive secondary.
After the Oregon School Activities Association completed its enrollment adjustment for realigning districts in all six of its classifications, South Umpqua and its fellow Far West League foes were joined in a new special district by several southern Oregon schools, while Coquille moved and Lakeview moved up from Class 2A.
Internet sports site Mid-Major Media — which focuses on Oregon’s 4A, 3A and 2A classes — has picked South Umpqua as it’s “way too early” favorite, naming the Lancers as its preseason No. 1, followed by Cascade Christian.
The Challengers come into 2022 after having graduated just two players from a team which reached the quarterfinals of the 3A playoffs last fall.
“Don’t get me wrong, we’re going to compete like crazy with (Cascade Christian),” Stebbins said, “but they’ve got some dudes.”
The drawback to the newly expanded 3A Special District 3 — which now holds a membership of 10 schools — is that none of those teams will have a nonleague opponent on their respective nine-game schedules. Stebbins said that isolation, in a sense, could have an impact on playoff seeding when the OSAA’s computer rankings freeze in November.
“There won’t be anything to compare (Special District 3 teams) to,” Stebbins said of the lack of nonleague competition. “It will be interesting to see how the coaches feel after nine games.”
South Umpqua was able to get a sneak peak at some out-of-the-area competition when participating in the Salem Academy Jamboree last Friday.
The Lancers officially kick off the 2022 season Friday at Phoenix. South Umpqua’s home opener is Sept. 9 against Douglas at Kent Wigle Stadium.
