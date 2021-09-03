SPRINGFIELD — Junior quarterback Jace Johnson completed 16 of 21 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns as South Umpqua opened its 2021 fall season on Friday with a 39-7 nonleague victory over Springfield at Silke Field.
Isaac Real caught scoring passes of 31 and 30 yards for the Class 3A Lancers, who built a 39-point lead before the 5A Millers scored in the fourth quarter. Kade Johnson hauled in TDs of 23 and 30 yards, while Brendan Gosselin added a 19-yard scoring reception.
Kade Johnson finished with six catches for 82 yards and Real made three receptions for 79 yards. Caj Simmons was the top rusher with 53 yards on 12 carries, including a 1-yard TD.
S.U. coach Steve Stebbins liked the defensive intensity, adding ends Tanner Dobeck and Brayden Reedy and linebackers Justin Jenks, Simmons and Kade Johnson played well.
"I'm very pleased for the first game," Stebbins said. "We hit some big plays offensively and played well defensively."
The Lancers are scheduled to host Pleasant Hill in a nonleague game next Friday at Kent Wigle Stadium.
S. Umpqua;0;20;12;7;—;39
Springfield;0;0;0;7;—;7
Second Quarter
SU — Real 31 pass from J. Johnson (kick failed)
SU — Real 30 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
SU — K. Johnson 23 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
Third Quarter
SU — Simmons 1 run (kick failed)
SU — K. Johnson 30 pass from J. Johnson (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
SU — Gosselin 19 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
Sp — Gomez 8 run (Babcock kick)
(1) comment
That’s not Jace Johnson in the picture
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.