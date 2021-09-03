The chill of the morning air. A good gust of wind tossing the leaves. Somewhere, a trumpet player has been trying to nail that high note in their school’s fight song.
Mere months ago, Douglas County high schools slogged through an uncertain spring high school football season.
This week, high school football is making its return. In September. As it should be.
A return to some semblance of normalcy in what has been a tumultuous 18 months since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.
While two Douglas County Schools — Reedsport and Glendale — opened their season Thursday night, the bulk of the county’s squads will be taking the field Friday night.
The process to get to Week 1 of the high school football season hasn’t been the smoothest. Due to COVID-19 issues and generally low player turnouts, the 2021 season is going to be something Douglas County has yet to see.
The Roseburg Indians will open their season at Finlay Field against Summit at 7 p.m. Friday.
That’s one of the only games in the county to go off as scheduled.
South Umpqua has had its season-opening opponent change three times, with the Lancers ultimately agreeing to play Friday night at Class 5A Springfield.
Glide and Oakland were supposed to square off at Eddy Field in Oakland Friday, but low turnout for Glide prompted that game to be called off. Instead, Oakland will travel to Class 2A Coquille, while Glide will host short-handed Douglas in a nine-man game.
Four county schools — Riddle, North Douglas, Yoncalla and Elkton — will be playing six-man football, which ended in Oregon in 1960 but made a return three years ago due to falling enrollments in many of the state’s smallest schools.
Based on the two weeks since practice officially opened, this football season could still see athletic directors juggling chainsaws to keep a schedule intact.
But for now, football is back, hopefully to stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.