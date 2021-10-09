STAYTON — The Douglas Trojans lost 42-0 to the Knappa Loggers on Saturday in a nonleague prep football game at Stayton High School.
Douglas, which is playing an independent schedule this season due to a low turnout, dropped to 0-4.
"We came out flat and couldn't recover," Douglas interim head coach Nick Garcia said. "Knappa has a lot of size and speed, and our offense struggled."
Linebacker Caleb Cathey recovered a fumble for the Trojans. Garcia singled out linebackers Sage Baker and Branson Willis and end Triston Marcellus for good defensive games.
Knappa;7;22;7;6;—;42
Douglas;0;0;0;0;—;0
No scoring summary available
