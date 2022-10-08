MEDFORD — North Medford backup quarterback J.T. Knobloch-Scott threw four touchdowns on Friday night to lead the Black Tornado to a 42-6 win over the Roseburg Indians in a Class 6A Special District 1 football contest at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Knobloch-Scott took over for North Medford starter Caiden Lacey after he was injured on the first offensive play for the Black Tornado.
Lacey was rolling to his left when he was sacked by Roseburg's Nick Parish. The hit jarred the ball loose and Parish recovered the fumble, but Lacey was left motionless on the field. Trainers immediately attended to the senior, who was later taken off the field on a stretcher.
Knobloch-Scott filled the role of quarterback adequately, completing 10 of 13 passes for 154 yards. The senior connected with Connor Cesaro for a pair of touchdowns and also threw scoring passes to DeAndre Card and A.J. Pugliano.
Senior Ty Pugliano led the Black Tornado with 92 yards on the ground and Kilohana Wailehua and Jeremiah Robbins found the end zone with their legs.
North Medford (4-2, 4-0 SD1) remained tied with No. 1 Sheldon for first place in the league standings. The Irish host the Black Tornado next Friday.
Roseburg (0-5, 0-4) forced a pair of fumbles in the first half, but couldn't capitalize on the opportunities. The Indians didn't commit a turnover for the first time this season.
Junior Cayden Eckel got Roseburg on the board with his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. The back had 59 yards on 13 carries to lead the RHS offense.
Up next, Roseburg will host the South Salem Saxons on Friday.
Roseburg;0;0;0;6;—;6
N. Medford;7;21;7;7;—;42
First Quarter
NM — Cesaro 15 pass from Knobloch-Scott (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Second Quarter
NM — Wailehua 38 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
NM — Cesaro 34 pass from Knobloch-Scott (Knobloch-Scott kick)
NM — Card 19 pass from Knobloch-Scott (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Third Quarter
NM — A.J. Pugliano 5 pass from Knobloch-Scott (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Fourth Quarter
NM — Robbins 9 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
R — Eckel 15 run (kick failed)
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
