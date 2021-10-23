GLIDE — The Glide football team never could get untracked offensively and lost to No. 3 Lakeview 32-0 on Saturday afternoon in a Class 2A Special District 4 game at Maynard Mai Field.
The Wildcats (4-2, 2-2 SD4) trailed 12-0 at halftime. The Honkers (7-1, 5-0) remained unbeaten in league.
"They were the better team," Glide coach Daryl Watkins said. "They beat us in the passing game big time. We underestimated their passing game."
Watkins said senior cornerback Colby Bucich had a strong defensive game.
Glide will end the regular season next Friday at home against Rogue River on senior night.
