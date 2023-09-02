DUFUR — Riley Wolfe threw a fourth-down touchdown pass to Tatum Sexton and Camas Valley's defense came up with a big stop late in the fourth quarter, lifting the No. 8-ranked Hornets to a 54-46 nonleague football victory over No. 6 Powder Valley at the annual Dufur 8-man Classic Friday.
In a game which saw both teams trading scores through three quarters, Camas Valley found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to pull away.
"It was back and forth pretty much the whole way," Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing said, noting that neither team committed a turnover in the contest. "The kids are really starting to be able to take some adversity and battle with it."
The Hornets and Badgers were knotted at 20-20 after one quarter, each scoring three touchdowns, which for Camas Valley included an 85-yard kickoff return by James Standley and a pair of touchdown runs by Kaden Thompson.
Seth Lamell added second- and third-quarter touchdown runs for Camas Valley, which also got a 65-yard scoring connection from Wolfe to Sexton, but the Hornets still trailed 46-40 entering the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Wolfe threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Standley before hitting Sexton for 19 yards for the eventual game-winner.
Thompson finished with 110 rushing yards and also had a strong defensive effort with 16 total tackles and two quarterback sacks. Wolfe passed for 164 yards and three scores and also ran for 86 yards. Lamell led the Hornets on defense with 21 total tackles, while John DeRoss added 17 tackles.
Camas Valley is idle until opening Class 1A Special District 1 play at Lost River Sept. 15.
C. Valley;20;6;14;14;—;54
P. Valley;20;8;18;0;—;46
First Quarter
PV — Bingham 13 pass from Golar (run failed)
CV — Standley 85 kickoff return (Sexton pass from Wolfe)
PV — Bingham 27 pass from Golar (pass failed)
CV — Thompson 12 run (run failed)
PV — Martin 4 run (Golar run)
CV — Thompson 61 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
CV — Lamell 36 run (pass failed)
PV — Martin 10 pass from Golar (Golar run)
Third Quarter
CV — Lamell 36 run (pass failed)
PV — Martin 63 run (run failed)
CV — Sexton 65 pass from Wolfe (Standley pass from Wolfe)
PV — Martin 57 run (run failed)
PV — Golar 9 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Standley 43 pass from Wolfe (pass failed)
CV — Stexton 19 pass from Wolfe (Lamell pass from Wolfe)
